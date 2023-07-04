Airman surprises family with heartwarming reunion during Brownsburg 4th of July parade

BROWNSBURG — A Brownsburg family got the best surprise during the Fourth of July parade this year – an unexpected reunion!

Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey joined the Air Force in November 2022 and graduated bootcamp in January.

She hasn't been home since she left for bootcamp, almost 8 months ago.

Alexzandra tells WRTV that she hadn't seen her dad in over six months, so when she found out she was getting leave for the 4th of July, she started cooking up a special surprise for her parents.

With the help of the Brownsburg Lions Club, they pulled off the heartwarming surprise during the parade.

Brownsburg Lions Club

"I began planning a few months ago with my siblings to surprise my parents," she said. "The Brownsburg Lions Club was so prompt, kind and willing to help me in coordinating the surprise. I am so grateful."

Alexzandra says she is finishing up school in September and will be leaving for her first duty station Japan shortly after that.

"Knowing that soon I’ll be so far away, I wanted to make a special memory that my parents and family can hold onto for the future," she said.

Tina Gracey, Alexandra’s mother, tells WRTV it was the best surprise.

“We are still blown away with the surprise,” Tina told WRTV. “She is our special girl.”

Alexzandra's mother tells us she comes from a proud military family. Her father and two of her nephews are all in the U.S. Marine Corps., her sister is a U.S. Army veteran, and her baby brother plans to join the Marines when he graduates next year.