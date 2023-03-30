Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre to hold auditions for upcoming productions

INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will be holding auditions for those interested in performing in upcoming productions.

The theatre is seeking actors to fill roles in their productions of Grumpy Old Men, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and White Christmas.

The auditions will take place Monday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested can sign up for an audition time in the lobby of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at 9301 Michigan Rd.

Potential dance callbacks will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men performances are from Aug. 24 through Oct. 1, 2023. Rehearsals for the production begin on Aug. 10.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat performances will run from Oct. 5 through Nov. 19, 2023. Rehearsals for the production begin on Sept. 21.

White Christmas performances are from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023. Rehearsals for the production begin on Nov. 9.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is also holding an audition for the musical Sophisticated Ladies, featuring the music of Duke Ellington. This audition will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up for a Sophisticated Ladies audition time, go to the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre rehearsal studio at 7505 New Augusta Rd. Those interested can expect a potential callback from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sophisticated Ladies performances will be from July 13 through Aug. 20, 2023. Rehearsals for the production will begin on June 26.

Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting vocal selections, one up tempo and one ballad. A one-minute monologue may be requested.

Those auditioning should bring an updated picture and resume, as well as dance clothes and their vocal book for a potential dance callback at 6 p.m.

