Black veterans disproportionately impacted by housing insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations have found that more homeless veterans are Black than any other race.

The organization Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) says many Black veterans experience job insecurity and homelessness.

58% of the veterans they support are Black.

"It's tough to see. I think it plays into the picture of what our country sees as a whole: People of color being disproportionally disadvantaged," Kiara Walker, with HVAF said.

The homeless advocacy group CHIP says during a count in 2022, there were 167 homeless veterans and 57% were black.

"You would hope that those who served our country would have everything available for them to be successful. A lot of times it is knowing what's available for you," Walker said.

It's a problem vets like Berry Mallory II, 62, are hoping to change.

Provided

Mallory is an army vet.

"Oh God, it was the best thing in the world. Just to be out there, you just had to envision helicopters and planes coming down and you just go and fill up the whole load of them and stuff," Mallory said.

He served from 1979-1982.

"I loved getting up at 3 in the morning and doing the runs and filling up the helicopters and the gama goats, and all that kind of thing," he said.

Mallory faced discrimination while in the military.

"Country boys who came from the South and places that they've never seen Black people before," he said. "I was talked down to, and I really didn't like that."

But Mallory's hardships didn't stop in the military.

"When I came back in '82, jobs were kind of scarce when I got home," Mallory said.

When he landed a job, he says wages were low and after some time he was let go.

After that, he became homeless.

"It's scary because you have to really watch your stuff, and other people who are scared just like you are. It's a bad feeling," Mallory said.

Since then, Mallory has landed his dream job in the food industry and is thriving.

"It is very triumphant. I thank my lucky stars every day to hop in a car and to have my own place and I can just do whatever I want." Mallory said.

He hopes that sharing his story — and the message below — will encourage other vets.

Berry shares message to veterans

"If you want it, get out there and go get it," he said.

HVAF provides temporary housing for more than 120 vets each night.

If you are a veteran who needs help with housing, click here.