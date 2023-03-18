Bloomington Animal Shelter seeking fosters after seizing dogs from breeding operation

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control (BACC) seized 68 dogs and puppies from a hoarding and unauthorized breeding operation.

The animals were taken with the assistance of the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) and the Animal Management Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Community members can assist by providing short-term foster care for the dogs that have been taken from the operation.

Staff will provide on-the-spot foster approval. Fosters will be asked to provide temporary housing for one to two weeks.

The Bloomington Animal Shelter is also asking for bedding and monetary donations.

Bedding can be dropped off in the white bin outside the front doors of the Bloomington Animal Shelter at 3410 S. Walnut St.

Monetary donations are accepted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Bloomington Animal Shelter is grateful to BPD and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in removing the animals,” Animal Shelter Director Virgil Sauder said. “We would also like to thank our dedicated fosters and volunteers for their hard work and community commitment. We look forward to welcoming new fosters into the program.”

To learn more about the foster program or complete an online application, click here.