Boone County identifies 1992 Jane Doe as 17-year-old Ohio girl

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 1992 Jane Doe has now been identified as a 17-year-old girl.

Margaret "Maggie" Ann Sniegowski Jr. of Toledo, Ohio was found by a farmer at the bottom of a hill near the northbound ramp to I-65 from State Road 47 on May 3, 1992. She was estimated to be between 17 and 22 years old at the time of her death.

Boone County joined with a company that used forensic genetic genealogy and Maggie's DNA to positively identify her. Maggie was one month away from her 18th birthday.

Deputies say multiple attempts were made over several years to ID Maggie, but a positive identification was never able to be made. In February 2021, DNA was extracted from Maggie's remains and through that information and research, a potential brother and sister were located. In January 2022, the two potential siblings were DNA tested and that helped confirm Maggie's identity.

You can watch the news conference below, which was attended by several people, including members of Maggie's family. They thanked members of the BCSO and called it a happy day.

"It's been 30 years since I've seen Maggie," Leonard Sniegowski, Maggie's older brother, said. "There's hope out there for people who don't know where their family members might be."

Leonard says the farmer found his sister discarded like a piece of trash.

"She's no longer that," Leonard said as he wiped away tears. "She was not trash — she was a beautiful, loving, fun, upbeat person who didn't deserve her fate."

Lenny says it is still unknown if Maggie ran away or was abducted. He described her as outgoing with a great personality and sense of humor.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen says the case now moves to a homicide investigation and they are working to find who killed Maggie.

The original cause of death was undetermined and an undetermined mechanism, according to Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks. A forensic review will be done of the 1992 records.

Leonard encourages others who have missing loved ones to not give up.