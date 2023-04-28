45-year-old Lebanon woman dead after crash on State Road 47

BOONE COUNTY — A 45-year-old woman died Thursday night after crashing in the 5600 block of W. State Road 47 in Boone County.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Amber Williams or Lebanon died after her 2004 Jeep Liberty rolled over into a ditch and ended with her being ejected from the vehicle.
She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating.
Latest Stories
-
Former Greenwood HS teacher sentenced for having sex with female studentHockersmith, 41, was alleged to have an inappropriate relationship with a female high school student.
Radon testing requirement for schools fails to pass Indiana legislatureAn effort to protect your child’s lungs failed to pass the legislature this year. House Bill 1395 which would have required public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
IMPD officers find shooting victim after person down call on near east sideAccording to IMPD, officers found a person with gunshot wounds after reporting to a person down call in the 2000 block of Brookside Avenue.
Local PD buys Noblesville Teen a new bike after his was stolenNoblesville Police are helping a teen get back on his wheels after his bike was stolen. He was inside a store buying a birthday gift for his mom.