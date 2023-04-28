45-year-old Lebanon woman dead after crash on State Road 47

BOONE COUNTY — A 45-year-old woman died Thursday night after crashing in the 5600 block of W. State Road 47 in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Amber Williams or Lebanon died after her 2004 Jeep Liberty rolled over into a ditch and ended with her being ejected from the vehicle.

She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating.