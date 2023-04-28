Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsBoone County

Actions

45-year-old Lebanon woman dead after crash on State Road 47

WPTV-ambulance-generic_20130606150605_640_480.JPG
WRTV stock photo
WPTV-ambulance-generic_20130606150605_640_480.JPG
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 09:51:07-04

BOONE COUNTY — A 45-year-old woman died Thursday night after crashing in the 5600 block of W. State Road 47 in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Amber Williams or Lebanon died after her 2004 Jeep Liberty rolled over into a ditch and ended with her being ejected from the vehicle.

She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE