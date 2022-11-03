Watch Now
Indianapolis man dies after crashing with semi on I-65 exit ramp near Lebanon

Posted at 7:40 AM, Nov 03, 2022
LEBANON — An Indianapolis man died after crashing into a semi-truck and becoming trapped in his vehicle late Wednesday on Interstate 65, police say.

Anthony Holifield, 36, was approaching a northbound exit ramp when he collided with the truck, which was stopped at a red light, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene about 6:43 p.m. to find Holifield trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle. He was then extricated but later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

