Indianapolis man dies after crashing with semi on I-65 exit ramp near Lebanon

LEBANON — An Indianapolis man died after crashing into a semi-truck and becoming trapped in his vehicle late Wednesday on Interstate 65, police say.

Anthony Holifield, 36, was approaching a northbound exit ramp when he collided with the truck, which was stopped at a red light, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene about 6:43 p.m. to find Holifield trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle. He was then extricated but later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released additional details. An investigation is ongoing.