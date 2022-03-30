Lebanon Fieldhouse groundbreaking could happen this summer

LEBANON — The City of Lebanon is one step closer to having a fieldhouse.

Mayor Matt Gentry announced on Facebook that the city council approved the Lebanon Fieldhouse's zoning ordinance.

According to a document from the city's planning and zoning department, the fieldhouse is part of a nearly 100 acre development that will bring a 200,000 square foot indoor sports facility, entertainment, restaurant, retail and senior living facilities near Interstate 65 and State Road 39.

An October 2021 news release showed the fieldhouse will have two turf fields, eight basketball courts and tenant space.

Gentry says crews are on schedule for a summer 2022 groundbreaking.