Fall-ing for science: Traders Point Christian Schools learn STEM through dropping pumpkins

Students at Traders Point Christian School got to have a whole lot of fun while learning some science during the pumpkin drop.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 05, 2022
WHITESTOWN — While students may not be doing the Monster Mash, teachers at Traders Point Christian Schools hope that STEM learning catches on in a flash.

On Wednesday, students in grades K-6 dropped a pumpkin off of a 50 foot ladder from a Whitestown Fire Department fire engine. The goal is to use their knowledge of scientific principles and come up with a way to get the pumpkin safely to the ground.

For the third year in a row, Mr. Miller's class won the competition.

When talking to WRTV, the message was clear when one student began chanting "three-peat! three-peat!"

Students used hay, a tarp and bubble wrap to protect their pumpkin. While they all agreed on the Great Pumpkin victory, there was some debate about what happened after.

"I'm taking it home," said one student.

"I'm keeping it," said another.

"No you're not. Give it to Mr Miller," said a third.

"Yeah, give it to Mr. Miller! He deserves it."

You can watch the pumpkin drops below.

