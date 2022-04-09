Cafe Patachou expanding to Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — A popular Central Indiana restaurant is expanding and adding its first location in Boone County.
According to an Instagram post, Patachou on Pine in Zionsville is expected to open in late summer 2022. It will be located in the Village Business District.
"This has been a hard secret to keep! I’m thrilled for this new addition," Mayor Emily Styron said in a Facebook post.
Cafe Patachou currently has five locations in Indianapolis and Carmel.
