Career fair hopes to get young Hoosiers hired before the summer

INDIANAPOLIS — We need money to live, and most of us need a job to keep money in our pockets. An event on Wednesday helped teenagers and young adults find a fulfilling job to fill up their free time.

WRTV

The Youth Opportunities Fair was sponsored by Indianapolis Congressman Andre Carson. The event featured more than 50 vendors who wanted to hire Hoosiers between the ages of 14 and 24.

WRTV



Many of the young people in attendance were shuttled there as part of a field trip, but Wabash College student Jordan Olarewaju came on his own time.

"I came out here to find a job," Olarewaju said. "My dad really put me on to this. It was a bit of him nudging me, but also me saying, 'I need to get up and do something.'"

WRTV

The event featured traditional summer job opportunities such as lifeguards and camp counselors, but also representation from several trade careers.

"This is for if they are interested in working with kids," said Amber Brookins of the John Boner Neighborhood Center, which is seeking to hire younger teenagers for their first jobs. "I've always believed in planting seeds. I always wanted to be a person that could reach back and help."

"If we can pique interest in the trades, we could fill those jobs," said Dominic Collins from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which was seeking apprentices over the age of 17. "It's a pathway to the middle class. You're talking six-figure salaries, zero student loan debt, and a skill that has limitless earning potential."

WRTV

Olarewaju said he's grateful for the event because it showed him opportunities beyond the coffee shop and restaurant jobs he is used to.

"Not saying there's anything wrong with food, but I was sure there was much more than food," Olarewaju said. "Coming out here and seeing major corporations I can get in contact with, I think it's great."