Carroll County deputies Noah Rainey, Dane Northcutt laid to rest

INDIANA — Police, community members and loved ones gathered early this week to pay tribute to the lives of two deputies killed in a car crash in late January.

Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were remembered as proud and honorable community servants.

Rainey's funeral was held on Sunday at Delphi Community High School and Northcutt's on Monday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Both services were attended by members of the Indiana State Police, Boone County Sheriff's Office and other police agencies across the state, said ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

"Deputy Rainey proudly served his community. We are thankful for his service and will forever remember him and the sacrifice he made," Piers said.

He added of Northcutt, "Jail Deputy Northcutt's sacrifice will never be forgotten and his name will live on forever."

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen and Col. Tony Harris attended Rainey's funeral, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

In doing so, they were following through on a promise to support officers killed in the line of duty after agencies from across the state and country supported the Sheriff's Office after the death of one of its own: Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Pickett died on March 2, 2018, after he was fatally shot while assisting in a pursuit. Hundreds turned out for his procession.

"We vowed at that time to always be there for our fallen brothers and sisters, and we will for Carroll County," the Sheriff's Office post reads.

The Sheriff's Office also urged the public to support the deputies' families, their communities and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office however they can — whether it be emotionally or monetarily.

Anyone interested in offering a donation may do so via the website of Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

Also among those who paid tribute to the fallen deputies was IMPD Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, who produced a video commemorating Rainey's funeral service.

Rainey and Northcutt died in a single-car crash while responding to help a deputy town marshal in Clinton County on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 29, according to Indiana State Police.

Rainey was on-duty and Northcutt was off-duty and doing a ride-along.

Around 1:30 a.m., they were responding to help a deputy Rossville town marshal who requested assistance during a traffic stop, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

Other deputies who were responding to assist the deputy town marshal found the crash on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia and stopped to help them, Piers said. They both died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Rainey was driving his sheriff's office issued Dodge Charger when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole, Piers said.

In the days following their deaths, several law enforcement agencies and local communities extended their condolences.

"Both of them proudly served their community through the Sheriff's Department," Piers said in a press release at the time. "The Indiana State Police extends our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department."

“I ask for our community to wrap their arms around the Carroll County Sheriff's Office," Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said. "Please pray for our first responders and for the families of these 2 men. Our Chaplains were on scene with us and will continue to be available throughout this process."

