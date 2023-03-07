Club Onyx, Club Kalakutah denied liquor license renewal by Marion County board

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board denied the liquor license renewal requests of Club Onyx and Club Kalakutah along with others.

Last week, Club Onyx closed abruptly after a raid led to numerous arrests of club employees.

Two separate dancers allegedly engaged in public nudity and offered sex in exchange for money with undercover officers during visits to the bar in January and February.

Court documents also allege a bartender at the club was selling bottles of alcohol and drugs after hours.

During the nearly four-and-a-half-hour license renewal hearing, a representative for Club Onyx told the board the club will remain closed for 90 days as they rehire a new staff and rebrand to fit a different culture.

The board, despite the effort from the representative declined the renewal request.

Club Kalakutah’s license was also denied by the Marion County board.

Kalakutah is the site of where Secoyia Williams, 25, was shot and eventually died in February 2022.

Decisions from the Marion County board are sent to the state liquor board for final decisions.

The meeting can be viewed in its entirety here.