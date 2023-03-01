Indy strip club closes, court docs allege prostitution, drug dealing and more

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis strip club shut down abruptly this week following a police raid last week.

The raid by law enforcement led to charges for many of the workers of the club.

Club Onyx, which is part of a chain that includes locations around the country, is located on the city’s south side, announced the closure on their Instagram account.

As seen above, the post does no mention reasons for closing, but court documents show

Court documents show charges to multiple workers at the club are charged with crimes involving illegal firearms, drugs and prostitution.

Two separate dangers allegedly engaged in public nudity and offered sex in exchange for money with undercover officers during visits to the bar in January and February.

Court documents also allege a bartender at the club was selling bottles of alcohol and drugs after hours.

Club Onyx Indianapolis was in the news multiple times for crime in the past.

In March 2022, two men were shot in the club.

IMPD police records show nearly five dozen calls to the 4444 S. Harding Street in 2022. That is the club's listed address.

WRTV has reached out to the club for a statement.

WRTV is also awaiting comment from the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. The club was expected to go before the ATC for a license renewal hearing next week.