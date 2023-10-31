1 dead after being found shot inside home on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being found dead inside a home where a fire crews were working to extinguish a fire.
According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5900 block of Guion Road on a report of a person shot. There, the Pike Township Fire Department was working to extinguish a fire in the home.
It is unclear at this time if the two incidents were related.
Latest Stories
-
3 people saved after carbon monoxide poisoning in WhitelandThey found the home to be within explosive limits for natural gas and very high CO levels. Fire crews ventilated that home while another crew went to the other side to check on a person
Richard Allen trial moved to October 2024, new public defenders appointedRozzi and Baldwin, having been marked as withdrawn by Gull, have filed to be Allen's counsel pro bono (free of charge). Allen filed to have the jury trial scheduled for January be moved to a new date.
Nikola Vucevic helps the Bulls rally past the Pacers for a 112-105 winNikola Vucevic scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Indiana Pacers 112-105
Israeli troops and tanks continue their advance into GazaAlthough shrouded in official secrecy, it appears the Israeli Defense Forces is close to — if not already — dividing the Gaza Strip in half.