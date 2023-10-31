Watch Now
1 dead after being found shot inside home on fire

WRTV
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 31, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being found dead inside a home where a fire crews were working to extinguish a fire.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5900 block of Guion Road on a report of a person shot. There, the Pike Township Fire Department was working to extinguish a fire in the home.

It is unclear at this time if the two incidents were related.

