Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead after shooting on northwest side

Sunfield Court.jpg
WRTV / Eldon Wheeler
One person died after a shooting on Sunfield Court on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Sunfield Court.jpg
Posted at 1:31 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 02:00:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's northwest side.

According to IMPD, officers responded on Monday night to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. This is near US 136 and Dandy Trail.

Upon arrival officers located a person suffering from gunshot wound(s). The person was unresponsive at the scene, according to police.

IMPD reported the person dead just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!