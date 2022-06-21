1 dead after shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's northwest side.
According to IMPD, officers responded on Monday night to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. This is near US 136 and Dandy Trail.
Upon arrival officers located a person suffering from gunshot wound(s). The person was unresponsive at the scene, according to police.
IMPD reported the person dead just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
