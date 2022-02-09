People We've Lost: Learning more about the life of 15-year-old Darryl Fisher

INDIANAPOLIS— At a funeral home on the city's west side, Kayla Fisher reflected on the life of Darryl Fisher.

“My son was my every day, one of the strongest members of my family, one of the oldest of five children. He is a son, a brother. He is an uncle, he is a cousin, grandson, a nephew. He is an entity that is definitely a forced two be reckoned with,” Kayla Fisher said.

Now she is making funeral arrangements for her child a month before his 16th birthday.

“I will always and forever miss my son,” Kayla Fisher said.

RELATED | Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the 15-year old died Thursday, two days after he was shot on the city’s North Side.

The mother of five finds comfort in knowing that her son was ahead of his time.

“Darryl started walking running and climbing at nine months. That drove me crazy, but needless to say, he was a busybody and whatever he set out to do, he did it. He didn't ask anybody for handouts; he didn't even want help for me. His whole goal was to be able to take care of me,” Kayla Fisher said.

“Boy had a smile brighter than these lights in here,” Kayla Fisher added.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 in a residential area a few blocks northwest of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“The last thing I told him was that I love him and why he's got to leave me,” Kayla Fisher said.

Kayla Fisher takes comfort in knowing that a part of her son, who went by the nickname Dino, will live on.

“I donated his organs, My son saved four lives February 4, 2022. He is going to live regardless. He is going to be out here,” Kayla Fisher added.

Darryl Fisher's family is now asking that people make donations for his funeral expenses.

Kayla Fisher has been working with Funeral Director James D. Dixon III to honor her son. Dixon III says he has dealt with tragedies like this far too often.

“Even as bad as this was for Kayla ... there is going to be a lot of good because the people of Indianapolis are going to support her,” Dixon III said.

Kayla Fisher hopes that her son's story will help bring awareness to gun violence and its impact on Indianapolis families.

“Our kids can't raise themselves,” she said.