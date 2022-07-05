INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and six others were wounded in six separate shootings since midnight Tuesday across Indianapolis, according to metro police.

Officers were called about 6 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue for the latest shooting. That's near 38th Street and North Sherman Drive on the city's northeast side.

Two people were wounded in that shooting, one critically. They were both transported to a hospital, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

One of the victims, identified as Anthony Higginson Jr., 26, was later pronounced dead.

IMPD later said two shooting victims were family members and got into an argument before the shooting. The argument led to a fight, which resulted in shots fired.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.

About 4:35 a.m., IMPD Officer William Young said police were called to another shooting in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That's near East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue on the southeast side.

The victim in that shooting was reported to be in "serious but stable condition," according to Young.

Earlier, about 4:33 a.m., Young said police were called to the 600 block of East Thompson Road on the south side for another shooting.

The victim in that one was left in critical condition, Young said.

Hours prior, about 12:58 a.m., Young said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Eugene Street. That's near West 29th and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. streets on the north side.

That victim was also left in critical condition, according to Young.

Police told WRTV at the scene that the victim is a juvenile.

About 12:56 a.m., Young said officers were called to the 5500 block of West 34th Street for a shooting. That's near Moller Road on the northwest side.

The victim was reported to be awake and breathing, according to Young.

About 12:30 a.m., Young said officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

The victim was reported to be awake and breathing, Young said.

Today's shootings followed a violent Independence Day weekend in the city. Between Saturday and Sunday, police said two people were killed and 11 were injured in separate shootings across the city.

One of those shootings Sunday left two children, aged 8 and 10, and an adult wounded.

The children were initially reported to be in critical but stable condition. The adult's condition was not immediately available.

According to IMPD's records, there have been a total of 114 homicides since the beginning of 2022. That's down from 127 on this date a year ago.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.