1 killed, second injured in shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side, police say.

Officers found both victims while responding about 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of East 21st Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described the other as "awake and breathing."

This is a developing story.