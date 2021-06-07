1 man dead after shooting on Churchill Court on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who died following a shooting early Monday on the city's east side was the fifth person killed by gunfire since Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Churchill Court, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were patrolling in the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road when they heard gunshots being fired.

Police responding to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk near a house where a large party was taking place.

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler A person grieves near the scene of the a shooting where a man died in the 10000 block of Churchill Court on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Around 50-100 people were walking in the street and leaving the area when police arrived, according to IMPD.

The victim's name and age have not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

WRTV graphic At least 16 people were shot and five died between Friday night and Monday morning in Indianapolis.

City's violence escalates in June's first weekend

Since Friday afternoon, at least 16 people have been shot in Indianapolis with five killed. They include:

Friday: One person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, stable.

Saturday: Four people shot with two killed in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue. Two victims are stable.

Saturday: One person killed in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive.

Saturday: Two people shot in the 10400 block of Chris Drive, both stable.

Sunday: Two people shot in the 2600 block of Madison Avenue, both stable.

Sunday: One person killed in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

Sunday: One person shot in the 3600 block of Elmonte Drive, stable.

Sunday: One person shot in the 9000 block of Neptune Drive, stable.

Monday: One person killed in the 10000 block of Churchill Court.

Monday: One person shot in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, critical.

Anyone with information about any of the weekend shootings should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.