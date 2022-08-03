1 of 2 suspects in 2020 fatal shooting in Anderson found guilty of murder

ANDERSON — One of two people accused in a 2020 homicide has been convicted of murder, officials say.

A jury found Kyrell D. Cole guilty of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of the offense, both stemming from the fatal shooting of Quincy Malone, 25, according to officials with Madison Circuit Court.

Another suspect in the shooting, Demareyon K. Robinson, was originally scheduled to appear before a jury Monday, but his appearance was pushed back. A date has not yet been determined.

Cole and Robinson were both charged with murder in connection with the October 29, 2020 shooting in Anderson.

Police found Malone shot in the chest while responding about 4 p.m. that day to the 400 block of West 21st Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, for a report of a shooting.

Malone was taken by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died.

Detectives later learned he had been shot after people went to his house to trade firearms, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police arrested Robinson in March 2021 at 146th Street near Allisonville Road during an unrelated investigation, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals and Fishers Police Department were assisting the Muncie Police Department with a search for two wanted people, U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Task Force Commander John Beeman said.

When Robinson was located, he was arrested and later taken to the Anderson Police Department.

Cole was arrested in connection with the case in November 2020.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17.