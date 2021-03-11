Anderson homicide suspect arrested in Fishers

ANDERSON — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with an October homicide in Anderson after an unrelated incident Wednesday in Fishers.

Anderson Police Department officers were called just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2020, to the 400 block of West 21st Street, east of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found Quincy Malone, 25, with a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was taken by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and later died.

Detectives later learned Malone was shot after people went to his house to trade firearms, according to the affidavit.

Demareyon Robinson, 18, was arrested Wednesday evening on 146th Street, near Allisonville Road, in Fishers, while other law enforcement agencies were investigating an unrelated incident, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals and Fishers Police Department were assisting the Muncie Police Department with a search for two wanted people, U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Task Force Commander John Beeman said. When Robinson was located, he was arrested and later taken to the Anderson Police Department.

Another suspect, Kyrell Cole, 18, was arrested in connection with the case in November 2020.

They are both charged with murder, according to online court records.