1 person dead after southeast side shooting Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers responded to a call at the 5200 block of Padre Ln. This is near Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and the victim was reported to be deceased.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
