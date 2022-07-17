Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 person dead after southeast side shooting Sunday afternoon

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 16:07:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at the 5200 block of Padre Ln. This is near Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and the victim was reported to be deceased.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE