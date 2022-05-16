Watch
11 arrested in child-sex sting operation in Johnson County

Posted at 10:18 AM, May 16, 2022
FRANKLIN — A joint child-sex sting operation in Johnson County resulted in the arrests of 11 people, including some who traveled to meet someone they thought was a minor.

According to a press release from Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, the three-day operation, in partnership with the Franklin Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office, is the third one conducted in the last three years.

Burgess said detectives set up fake profiles on certain sexual social media apps and websites pretending to be a 14-year-old minor. Adults would begin messaging the account and have sexual conversations with the detectives pretending to be a minor.

In some cases, the adults were willing to travel a "great distance" to meet with the person they thought was a minor, Burgess said. Sometimes they would bring things like alcohol, condoms and drugs to peak the minor's interest.

"Johnson County law enforcement continues to conduct these types of details because of the link these activities can have to the greater issue of human trafficking," Burgess said. "Children come up missing daily in the United States, and these kinds of encounters can play a part in that."

He noted none of the people arrested in the local sting are believed to have any connection to a human trafficking operation.

He also said parents need to be vigilant in reviewing sites and apps their children are on.

"We cannot be our child’s best friend all of the time," he said. "You must be diligent in this process in order to protect them from the evil that exist on these sites and social media."

