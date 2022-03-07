12-year-old girl accused in sleepover attack charged in school bus assault day earlier, police say

LOGANSPORT — One of two 12-year-old girls accused of attacking another girl at a sleepover is now charged in an assault on a school bus.

Cass County Deputy Prosecutor Coleman Beckley confirmed the girl is charged with battery and said the alleged assault on the bus happened Feb. 25, the day before the one at a sleepover.

Beckley declined to comment further, citing the suspects' ages and an ongoing investigation into the allegations against them.

The mother of a victim told WRTV the girl had approached her child on a bus two times before police got involved.

The 12-year-old and another girl were arrested in connection with an attack at a sleepover on Feb. 26.

Officers began an investigation after being called to a home about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, said Logansport Police Chief Travis Yike.

Logansport police were not immediately available for further comment Monday.

The girl accused in both attacks faces the juvenile equivalent of aggravated battery, battery, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness and intimidation — which are felonies — as well as interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.

The other faces one count of the juvenile equivalent of felony battery.