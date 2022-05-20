16-year-old arrested after opening fire on another teen at Kokomo convenience store: Police

KOKOMO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations he shot another teenager several times this week at a convenience store just outside the city's downtown.

Kokomo police say the boy opened fire on another 16-year-old Wednesday at the Buddy's Mart at the intersection of North Apperson Way and East Taylor Street and fled the scene.

Officers responded about 6:16 p.m. that day to the store, 400 N. Apperson Way, for a reported shooting. The victim was found nearby in the 300 block of East Jackson Street. They suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds, according to police.

They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation led police to a home in the 1100 block of South Union Street, where they executed a search warrant and took the suspect into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal recklessness. A firearm was also seized from the home.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Kokomo Police Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-701. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.