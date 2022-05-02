16-year-old arrested in connection to October gas station shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to an October 2021 shooting that critically injured a convenience store clerk.

Officers responded to the Thorntons in the 7000 block of Pendleton Pike around 5:30 a.m. on October 17. Police say surveillance video show the clerk, Tavaris “TJ” Hall, being shot "seemingly without provocation or reason."

On Monday, Lawrence Police announced the arrest and said forensic evidence led to the identification of the suspect.

Chief Gary Woodruff tells WRTV Hall is still recovering at home from his injuries and that no one is in line for the $25,000 reward Thorntons offered.

WRTV has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for more information on what charges the suspect faces and if they'll petition to have the suspect charged in adult court.