16-year-old boy arrested after bringing gun, counterfeit money to Kokomo school

KOKOMO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after police said he brought a semi-automatic handgun and counterfeit money to a school.

The boy, who was shot last month, brought the gun and money in his backpack at the Excel Center in Kokomo, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

On May 16, the boy was shot in the 400 block of North Apperson Way by another 16-year-old boy, who was later arrested and charged in adult court, according to the release.

An investigation into the boy who brought the gun to school is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).