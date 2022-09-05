16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting Labor Day weekend on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in the Christian Park neighborhood on the city's east side, police say.

Officers found the teen wounded while they responded before 3:18 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Washington Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. That location is near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Sherman Drive.

The teen was reported to be in "critical but stable condition," immediately after police found her, IMPD said.

Police haven't provided additional information.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).