Community responds after 16-year-old girl shot in Indianapolis' Christian Park neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple investigations are underway after a violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis.

Metro police are looking into at least eight shootings since Friday night. Four people were killed, and several others were injured.

That includes a 16-year-old girl who is in critical condition. The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side.

"It's really heartbreaking because my daughters and I walk to that gas station, and they're the same age as the girl. So, it's very upsetting," said a resident with two children.

"I'm overprotective. I don't want them to go anywhere because everything is just so dangerous," she said.

IMPD tells WRTV that just after 3 a.m. Sunday, they found the 16-year-old girl at the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street. Police say she was shot somewhere near East Washington and North Sherman Drive intersection.

"In the neighborhood in which I live, these are the kind of things you kind of have to deal with," said Michael Davis.

Davis said violence is impacting youth due to the lack of guidance and family dynamics.

"They found their own family that's not what is necessary for them," said Davis.

Lois Williams shared those sentiments.

"They're looking for — like we did back in the day — looking for love in all the wrong places. They're looking for action in the wrong places," said Williams.

Williams added that she would like to see more resources within the community giving the youth more opportunities.

"If we had some kind of facility that they could come to and they could say, 'Ok, this is what you need to do to get your license and go back to school if you dropped out.' Just somebody to be there for them and spend enough time," said Williams.

IMPD has not released the circumstances of the shooting,

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).