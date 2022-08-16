17-year-old boy wounded during shooting on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.

Police responded about 12:11 a.m. to the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Riley Place, which is just south of an apartment complex and close to Southeastern and Emerson avenues, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers had received "numerous calls on a report of at least 10 shots being fired," IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told WRTV. When they arrived, they found the teen wounded, but stable. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the teen was with friends meeting with a group of people inside a vehicle when a "disturbance" broke out and shots were fired. The teen then ran back toward the nearby apartment complex before responders found him.

Police don't know what the relationship is between the teen and whoever was inside the vehicle.

Weilhammer added that some reported seeing three possible suspects fleeing in a silver or gray Chevy cobalt.

At the scene, there were at least 21 evidence markers placed across the street.

Police are still investigating and haven't released additional details.

Weilhammer asked that anyone with more information to contact IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).