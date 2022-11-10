17-year-old checked into hospital following shooting at Speedway gas station at 56th and Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.

The teen was checked into the hospital sometime before 2:04 a.m. after a shooting that happened at the Speedway at 4960 E. 56th St, according to police. That's near the intersection of East 56th Street and Emerson Way.

Several shell casings could be seen on the pavement outside the building.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said "preliminary information" indicated the teen was shot at the Speedway. Their condition was not available.

Police haven't provided additional information.

Tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).