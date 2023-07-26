18-year-old arrested with three handguns, machine gun conversion device

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested and charged after he was caught with three handguns and possession of a machine gun conversion earlier this month.

Michael Jones was arrested on July 13 after detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force pulled him over patrolling the area of 38th Street and Post Road.

Jones was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal in the 3900 block of Alsace Drive, according to IMPD.

With the smell of cannabis from the car, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a machine gun conversion device, two Glock handguns and an AR pistol. Of those, one was determined to be stolen.

Despite there being three others in the Nissan Altima, Jones claimed all four pieces were his.