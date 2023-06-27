19-year-old dies more than 2 weeks after being shot near westside park

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man has died more than two weeks after being shot near a west side park.

According to the Marion County Coroner's Office, Robert Branson III died on Monday, June 26. This comes 15 days after he was shot.

According to police, officers responded to Methodist Hospital on June 11 for a reported walk-in person shot.

An investigation found Branson was shot at 605 High School Road, which comes back as Krannert Park's address.

Branson was originally listed with critical injuries, but died after two weeks.