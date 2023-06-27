Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

19-year-old dies more than 2 weeks after being shot near westside park

IMPD lights.JPG
WRTV
IMPD lights.JPG
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 11:58:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man has died more than two weeks after being shot near a west side park.

According to the Marion County Coroner's Office, Robert Branson III died on Monday, June 26. This comes 15 days after he was shot.

According to police, officers responded to Methodist Hospital on June 11 for a reported walk-in person shot.

An investigation found Branson was shot at 605 High School Road, which comes back as Krannert Park's address.

Branson was originally listed with critical injuries, but died after two weeks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE