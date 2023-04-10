2 adults, teen arrested after ditching bag of guns, leading IMPD on pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested following a pursuit last week.

The pursuit involved IMPD and began around 3:30 a.m. after a report of a theft in an apartment on Braeburn N. Drive on the east side of the city.

In responding, officers were pointed toward a suspect vehicle. Shortly after the theft, officers attempted to pull over the vehicle and were led on a pursuit from E. 21st Street to Hancock County.

The pursuit ended when it crossed into Hancock County.

Soon after, the vehicle was found back in Marion County where it eventually crashed into a tree.

Four individuals ran from the vehicle after the crash. Three of those individuals were captured with the use of drone technology in the area of the crash and in the area of E. 10th Street and Post Road.

During the pursuit, one of the individuals dropped a backpack containing four handguns and one machine gun conversion device.

IMPD

A fifth handgun was found at the crash scene.

The three people arrested are aged 19, 18 and 17. The fourth person was never found.

WRTV will not name individuals until formal charges are filed.