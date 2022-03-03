2 men driving car with Indiana plate arrested by Secret Service in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two men driving a car with an Indiana plate were arrested by the U.S. Secret Service in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood Thursday after a gun was discovered in the vehicle they were associated with.

The arrest occurred around 9:10 a.m. after secret service officers saw the men "acting suspiciously" near a vehicle at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street Northwest, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson.

One of the suspects faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

The second faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Both men were transported to the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Second District Station for processing, a spokesperson said.

A law enforcement source familiar with the matter told ABC News that there is no indication that there was a “protective nexus to people or [a] place.”