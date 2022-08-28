2 people killed in high-speed crash on I-80

LAKE COUNTY — Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on I-80/94 eastbound.

Troopers responded just before 1 a.m. near the 5.7-mile marker. This is between Cline Avenue and Burr Street.

A preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot.

The impact pushed the Honda into the median wall. The Camaro continued to the right portion of the roadway where it struck a red 2000 Ford Mustang.

The Ford was pushed into the outer sound barrier wall on the right side of the roadway. The Camaro also struck the outer sound barrier and burst into flames upon impact.

Gary Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire. They located two deceased individuals in the Camaro.

Identities of the deceased will be released by the Lake County Coroner's Office once the next of kin has been notified.

Neither the driver of the Honda nor the driver of the Ford sustained any injuries.

The driver of the Ford showed signs of impairment on the scene and an Operating While Intoxicated investigation was initiated. The driver refused to submit to a chemical test, and a Lake County Judge signed a search warrant for a blood draw.

The warrant was executed at Northlake Hospital and the driver was transported to the Lake County Jail where charges are pending prosecutor approval.

This is a developing story.