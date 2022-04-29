2 people shot at funeral home where services held for Indianapolis homicide victim, family says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Friday at a funeral home on the city's northeast side where services were held for a man shot to death earlier this month, police and a family member of the victim say.

The father of Jujuan Finch, 24, confirmed to WRTV that it happened where people had gathered for his son's funeral.

Finch died after he was shot April 19 in the 2700 block of South State Avenue on Indianapolis' southeast side. Police have said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Indianapolis police said Friday that two people were checked into separate hospitals with gunshot wounds shortly after officers responded about 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired in the 5200 block of East 38th Street.

The victims are believed to include a man and a woman, according to police.

When officers arrived at the funeral home, they did not find anyone wounded but located many shell casings in the area. The victims later arrived at the hospitals, police said.

Police have not disclosed the extent of their injuries. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information on Finch's killing was urged to contact IMPD Detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

This is a developing story.