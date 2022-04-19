Man shot early Sunday morning on southeast side of Indianapolis dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man shot during an incident Sunday on the southeast side of Indianapolis has died, according to police and the coroner's office.

Jujuan Finch Jr., 24, was shot during an incident around 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of South State Street, according to the Marion County County Coroner's Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Specific details of the shooting haven't been released, but according to a press release from IMPD, officers were called to the area and found evidence of shots being fired. They didn't find anyone who had been shot at the time.

They were later called to a hospital after Finch arrived in critical condition, according to IMPD. He died on Monday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into his death is still active and being led by Detective Gary Smith. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

This is the second fatal shooting over the weekend in Indianapolis.