2 shot, 1 dead on city's near northeast side late Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near northeast side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival officers located two people with gunshot injuries.

This is near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

About 11:30 p.m., one of the people shot was pronounced dead. The second person remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story.