3 people found shot, 1 seriously wounded, on Indianapolis' northeast side: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition and two others are wounded but stable after all three were shot late Monday on the city's northeast side, an official said.

Officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of Crousore Road. There, three victims were located and all were transported to local hospitals, said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Police were still responding as of 11:32 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.