3 shot in 2 separate incidents on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in two separate incidents on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. Washington Street and Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival, they located two people with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions have yet to be released.

Shortly after the incident at Washington and Euclid, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma Avenue.

Officers located a person with gunshot wounds. That person was critically injured, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story.