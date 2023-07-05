Watch Now
3 shot on canal late on Independence Day

Canal Shooting.jpg
WRTV
Canal Shooting.jpg
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 08:11:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before midnight on Tuesday, three people were shot on the Indianapolis canal walk downtown.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the canal, address set as 430 Indiana Ave., for a reported person shot. At the scene, three people were found with gunshot wounds.

IMPD Major Mike Leepper told WRTV there were three victims. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition and the third refused treatment.

Though a suspect was not located, Leepper says IMPD has witness cooperation and cameras and other technology at their disposal from where the shooting occurred.

"This is frustrating," Leepper said. "Our officers are down here trying to create a safe environment for our city and for residents and their families to enjoy what the city puts on every single Fourth of July. It is extremely unfortunate there are individuals down here who cannot solve their problems with words."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

