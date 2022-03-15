Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

3 wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:14 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 00:19:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were wounded in a shooting overnight Monday on the city's northeast side.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North for a report of a shooting, said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and were listed as stable as of 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were still responding at that time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW