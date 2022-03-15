3 wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were wounded in a shooting overnight Monday on the city's northeast side.
Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North for a report of a shooting, said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.
All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and were listed as stable as of 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were still responding at that time.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
