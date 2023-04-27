4 handguns, drugs found on pair "causing problems" at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested Tuesday after calls from resident of an apartment complex about people causing problems within the complex.
According to IMPD, a 60-year-old man and his 41-year-old son were found on the property with a strong aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicles.
When IMPD conducted a search, they found a total of four handguns and varying quantities of numerous drugs including:
- 600-plus grams of marijuana
- 300-plus grams of methamphetamine
- 30 grams of cocaine
- 20 grams of crack
- Hundreds of pills believed to pressed ecstasy
The two men were found to have criminal history that disallowed them from possessing firearms.