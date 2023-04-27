Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

4 handguns, drugs found on pair "causing problems" at east side apartments

IMPD Bust 2.jpg
IMPD
IMPD Bust 2.jpg
IMPD Bust 1.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 11:29:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested Tuesday after calls from resident of an apartment complex about people causing problems within the complex.

According to IMPD, a 60-year-old man and his 41-year-old son were found on the property with a strong aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicles.

When IMPD conducted a search, they found a total of four handguns and varying quantities of numerous drugs including:

  • 600-plus grams of marijuana
  • 300-plus grams of methamphetamine
  • 30 grams of cocaine
  • 20 grams of crack
  • Hundreds of pills believed to pressed ecstasy

The two men were found to have criminal history that disallowed them from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE