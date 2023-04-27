4 handguns, drugs found on pair "causing problems" at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested Tuesday after calls from resident of an apartment complex about people causing problems within the complex.

According to IMPD, a 60-year-old man and his 41-year-old son were found on the property with a strong aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicles.

When IMPD conducted a search, they found a total of four handguns and varying quantities of numerous drugs including:



600-plus grams of marijuana

300-plus grams of methamphetamine

30 grams of cocaine

20 grams of crack

Hundreds of pills believed to pressed ecstasy

The two men were found to have criminal history that disallowed them from possessing firearms.