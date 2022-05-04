5-year-old boy dies after being shot by 9-year-old relative in South Bend: Police

SOUTH BEND — A 5-year-old boy has died after he was shot by his 9-year-old relative Saturday, South Bend police told ABC News affiliate WBND.

The family of the victim, identified as Kyler Jackson, said the boy died shortly after midnight, WBND reported.

The South Bend Police Department said via Facebook that the shooting is believed to have been an accidental, isolated incident.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way for the shooting. There, Kyler was found in critical condition, according to police.

"We ask that you please respect the family," the Police Department wrote, adding that the 9-year-old is "trying to recover from the trauma."

Additional details haven't been released.