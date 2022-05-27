Watch
About $1M worth of cocaine found during I-70 traffic stop

cocaine.jpg
Photo provided / Indiana State Police
Indiana State police seize $1 million worth of cocaine on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 27, 2022
GREENCASTLE — An Indiana State Police trooper discovered about $1 million worth of cocaine after stopping a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70.

The tractor-trailer was en route from Phoenix, Arizona to Indianapolis, according to ISP.

When the trooper pulled the driver over for a routine compliance inspection, he received consent to perform a search. The search wielded approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle with a street value of roughly $1 million.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

