All neglect charges dismissed against former DCS caseworker

MADISON COUNTY — More than three years after a Department of Child Services (DCS) caseworker was indicted on four felony charges, a Madison County judge has dismissed them.

Online court records show Judge Mark Dudley ruled on the order to dismiss Dec. 19.

Spencer Day Osborn was indicted in 2019 on two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings told WRTV at the time, a four-year-old boy was living with foster parents and was under the supervision of Osborn.

Osborn allegedly allowed the child to visit his mother, "where he was seriously injured multiple times."

The mother was charged with neglect.

A spokesperson for the State Personnel Department tells WRTV Osborn was a DCS employee from May 2018 until he was terminated in September 2019. He is not currently employed with the department.

A reason for the dismissal was not provided in online court documents.