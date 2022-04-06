Watch
Allen Fender sentenced to 58 years for 2018 murder of David Smith

Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 14:47:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Fender was sentenced to 58 years in prison for the December 2018 shooting death of David Smith on Wednesday.

Fender was found guilty of the murder after a three-day jury trial in early March.

On Dec. 9, 2018, Fender entered a residence in the 3200 block of S. Oxford St. armed with a handgun. Once inside the residence, Fender confronted Smith and shot him in the chest, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Fender then fled the residence and got into a maroon Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the driveway, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This senseless murder was solved by community members taking action, further illustrating just how impactful witness cooperation can be to violent crime investigations and ensuring justice for victims,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “It is my hope that we can all find the courage to stand up for our neighbors, as was done for Mr. Smith.”

