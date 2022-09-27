Anderson police investigating homicide

ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Meridian Street.

Officers responded to an unknown disturbance Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, they located the caller who led them to her deceased mother.

According to police, the criminal investigations division was called to the scene and they determined the death to be a homicide.

A suspect is in custody in the death of the 49-year-old woman. The arrested individual is a 28-year-old male, according to police.

The victim and suspect's identification will be released at a later time. WRTV will not release the name of the suspect until formal charges have been filed.